Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Bjarne Bergheim: Thanks, Louisa. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. For this call, I will start with some commentary about third quarter performance, business highlights and forward-looking strategy before turning the call over to Mike to provide additional detail regarding financial results. We will finish with Q&A. The third quarter saw steady capital placements and revenues in line with our initial estimates totaling $10.4 million and representing growth of 6% year-over-year. Procedure Instrument revenue grew 7% year-over-year to $5.1 million in the third quarter. Console revenue growth was in line with the prior year totaling $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. As we have seen in prior years, our annual sales cadence for 2023 is shaping up to be reflective of the seasonality we typically encounter.

The first and third quarters are generally lighter in console placements than Q2 and Q4, attributable to buying patterns common in med tech capital equipment. The third quarter of 2023 was no different. We saw lingering macroeconomic pressures in addition to the typical effects of extended vacation schedules and summer slowdowns. However, unlike previous years, we experienced a slowing of utilization and consumable sales in the latter part of the quarter. Consumable sales often rebound from the summer seasonality, but this September proved to be lighter in terms of volumes. As we have visibility to procedures at the practice level, we believe the decline was experienced broadly across many of our endodontist customers, not just a reduction in GentleWave procedures.

Many of our doctors reported a decline in patient numbers as we've seen in other areas of the dental market. As we move into Q4, we're seeing procedures stabilize from the Q3 exit, but we will continue to monitor demand. While the majority of endodontic procedures are nonelective, there remains a certain number that are asymptomatic, which may result in patients delaying treatment and ultimately a shift in patient volumes. In relation to console placement trends, we continue to see a lengthening sales cycle and therefore have implemented new programs to counter these effects that I'll expand upon later. Despite these dynamics, we were pleased with general solid sales figures and remain optimistic about continued adoption of the GentleWave procedure.

Going forward, we're committed to three fundamental pillars to drive Sonendo's success. Simply stated, those are: one, growing top line revenue; two, improving margin profiles; and three, prioritizing cash preservation. I'd like to spend a moment to detail our initiatives as they relate to each of these three pillars and the internal steps we have taken to ensure we execute against our plans for the remainder of the year and into 2024. As for revenue growth, we recently announced an expansion into the DSO channel and the signing of partnership agreements with two specialist DSO groups. DSOs represents an important segment within the industry and these partnership agreements will greatly expand access to the GentleWave procedure in endodontic offices nationwide.

For example, these two agreements now enable us to sell into nearly 200 new target accounts. Outside of the DSO strategy, we've begun a limited trial or evaluation program for practitioners to fully experience the GentleWave technology in your offices at no initial upfront cost. This allows doctors and their staff to realize firsthand the clinical practice and patient benefits for the GentleWave system before committing to purchase. We're still in the early stages of this initiative, we're noting significant interest and positive impact on moving customers through the funnel more rapidly. We believe the continuance of these trial periods will build upon momentum in our sales pipeline and serve as important catalysts to shorten the selling cycle on a go-forward basis.

Turning to utilization and consumable revenue. With our recent announcements regarding CleanFlow clearance for interior procedures and important improvements with our Gen 2 version we believe the improved clinical workflow enhances the already significant benefits of the GentleWave procedure. With one procedure instrument, we have simplified our training programs to ensure customer success from the start. With regards to margin improvement, we continue to focus on two drivers: first, accelerating our path to full conversion to the CleanFlow procedure instrument which we anticipate being essentially complete as we enter 2024; second, we completed the transition to in-house G4 assembly that have now manufactured over 100 console in our facilities.

Enabling us to leverage our existing capabilities as we scale our business. Combined, these initiatives provide us much more control in future cost reductions, including gaining economies of scale, simplifying the product portfolio and achieving supply chain consolidation, all of which ultimately results in higher contribution markets. Moving to cash preservation. Sonendo remains committed to responsible and measured spending to retain a healthy balance sheet. In the third quarter, we were able to reduce quarterly operating cash burn by nearly 30% sequentially from Q2 and 35% year-over-year. We will continue to make necessary adjustments to rightsize the business without compromising long-term growth opportunities. Earlier this week, we completed a reduction force that combined with reductions announced earlier in the year, will conserve approximately $6 million to $8 million in the next 12 months and allow the Company to leverage operational efficiencies in a more meaningful way.

While these decisions are never easy or taken likely, we believe they are appropriate in this environment. Our customers will not be impacted by any of these changes. Lastly, we're thrilled to announce the submission of our 510(k) application to the FDA for the use of the GentleWave system for cavity indications. A future application beyond our recurrent market of root canal therapy and one that will significantly increase our total addressable market. This is a significant step forward in solving tooth decay in millions of patients worldwide. At the same time, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves in terms of quantifying this opportunity or even the time line in which we might see the revenue pull through with respect to the application of our technology for cavity indication.

Needless to say, we remain incredibly optimistic about our long-term growth opportunities and a sustainable platform we're building to capitalize on the potential that exists within the endodontic and broader dental market. I will now turn the call over to Michael Watts, Sonendo's Chief Financial Officer, and then return for some closing comments after the question-and-answer session. Mike?

Michael Watts: Thanks, Bjarne. As previously stated, Sonendo total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $10.4 million compared to $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 6%. Q3 Products segment growth was 5% versus the prior year, driven by PI revenue increase. PI revenue was $5.1 million, compared to $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of approximately 7%. PI revenue growth was driven primarily by an increase in procedure instrument pricing of approximately 11% offset by a decline in unit PI sold of approximately 4% for reasons Bjarne previously addressed. Total PI sold in the quarter was approximately $69,000. In the third quarter, GentleWave console revenue was $2.1 million, in line when compared with $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

The average selling price for the GentleWave console was just under $60,000 in the third quarter of 2023. We placed 37 consoles in Q3 with one Gen 3 trade in, resulting in a net change of installed base at 36. Our installed base as of September 30, 2023, was 1,076. Total other product-related revenue was $900,000 in the quarter. Total software revenue for the third quarter was $2.2 million compared to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 9%. Software growth continues to be driven by an increase in revenue relating to DSOs as well as recurring revenue increases to existing customers. Before moving to margin and operating expenses, I would like to explain an impairment charge taken in the third quarter. The recent decline in our market capitalization triggered us to perform an interim long-lived assets and goodwill impairment test.

As a result, we recorded a noncash impairment charge of $1 million related to the intangible asset and $2.3 million related to fixed assets of our Products segment. Of these impairment charges, $1.3 million is recorded in cost of sales and the remainder in operating expenses. Note again, the impairment charge is a noncash item and that the impairment charge is different from the inventory charges that we reported in the second quarter of 2023. There was no inpayment charge in the software segment. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 24%. Excluding the Q3 impairment charge, gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 would have been 36%, which is a significant improvement from 24% in the same period of the prior year and reflects our commitment to improve profitability.

We continue to show improvement in CleanFlow adoption at approximately 70% for the quarter and in-house assembly of the G4 console and other operating efficiencies, providing sustained margin improvement. Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $18.5 million, compared to $16.9 million in the same period of the prior year. Increases were driven primarily by a $2.1 million impairment charge mentioned above. Higher general and administrative costs within installed based compensation and legal expenses, and higher sales and marketing expenses related to increased revenues, offset partially by lower R&D spending. Loss from operations was $16.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss was $17 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $15.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. Our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2023, approximately $55.9 million, while our gross term loan remains at [$40 million]. As for our 2023 financial guidance, as we move to close our 2023, we are revising our expectation of a full year 2023 net revenue to be approximately $44 million. This is reflective of the lower end of our previous guidance and considers recent macro trends and expectations regarding primarily lower placements of capital equipment and related consumable revenue commensurate with the industry at large. At this point, I'd like to open up the call for questions.

