Sondheimer: Midseason report: It's the year of the linebacker in prep football

At midseason in high school football, with some teams having played five of their scheduled 10 regular-season games, the most obvious trend involves linebackers. They form what has become the strongest position group in Southern California football.

It starts with Mater Dei's duo of Nasir Wyatt (Oregon commit) and Abduall Sanders (Alabama) and continues with teammates Dailon Clanton, a sophomore, and Shaun Scott, a junior. No team in California can come close to what the Monarchs unleash at the linebacker position.

Then there's Madden Faraimo of JSerra, the most sought-after uncommitted player in the state. There's many others making offensive linemen look ineffective, from Texas A&M commit Noah Mikhail of Bonita to USC commit Tatai Tagoa'i of San Clemente to UCLA commit Weston Port of San Juan Hills to Nevada commit Jake Silverman (Torrance).

Let's examine players exceeding expectations:

Cole Cogshell, Muir. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior defensive end is committed to Brigham Young and causing havoc. "He could start for a Trinity League team," St. Francis coach Dean Herrington said. "The guy is a beast."

Isala Wily-Ava, St. John Bosco. The Braves lost their star safety, Peyton Woodyard, to Oregon. Enter the 6-2, 195-pound sophomore who keeps making big tackles, big interceptions (five this season) and big plays against top opponents in his first season as a starter.

Dane Weber, Chaparral. When your starting quarterback, Dash Beierly, transfers to Mater Dei, that usually leaves a big hole. But Weber, a sophomore, has stepped forward to help lead the Pumas to a 4-0 record. He has no interceptions in four games and has become a threat to run and pass.

Ryan Hopkins, JSerra. Aided by his work habits while increasing his speed last spring and a summer of track workouts, Hopkins has been presenting big problems playing quarterback for the 5-0 Lions. He has four touchdown runs 20 yards or longer.

AJ McBean, Mira Costa. The sophomore running back is 210 pounds with quickness and has been picking up yards against all opponents for the Mustangs.

Journee Tonga, Leuzinger. The junior running back has helped lead Leuzinger to a 4-0 record with toughness, determination and nearly 900 yards rushing.

William Weisberg, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. The senior kicker keeps delivering, making 15 of 16 conversion kicks and six of six field-goal attempts, including two field goals in the final seconds that turned defeat into victory.

Tristan Phillips, Ventura. One of the best junior linebackers in the Southland keeps proving it, with 13, 16 and 10 tackles in the last three weeks.

Tomuhini Topui, Mater Dei. At 6-3, 320 pounds, the junior lines up across from the center and you never know what comes next. He has an interception return for a touchdown and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. He should be wearing No. 99 instead of No. 52, because he has become a defensive star in the Aaron Donald mold.

Oscar Rios, Downey. The Purdue commit has ability to run or pass, and the junior quarterback has Downey at 4-1 and moving on up in quarterback rankings.

Erick Stubbs, Bell. The 220-pound senior has been getting the ball again and again. He had 216 yards rushing against Locke, 197 yards against Eagle Rock, 242 yards against Angelou, 147 yards against Bell Gardens and 280 yards against South East.

Corin Berry, Charter Oak. With 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions in four games, the junior quarterback has served notice he's got a lot more to offer. Committed to Boston College, he had 21 interceptions in 14 games last season, showing this season he's making better decisions.

Thompson Foulger, Dana Hills. Never doubt the toughness of a surfer dude. Foulger, at 5-8 and 165 pounds, leads 4-0 Dana Hills in tackles with 62 playing linebacker for the first time.

Troy Taulua, Carson. The sophomore safety has two interceptions and 34 tackles in four games.

Robert James, Gardena Serra. The senior defensive lineman recently committed to Fresno State. The way he's playing could cause other schools to jump into the mix.

Madden Riordan, Sierra Canyon. Much stronger and faster in his junior season, the defensive back has seven interceptions in five games with at least one interception against Trinity League teams St. John Bosco, JSerra and Orange Lutheran.

Quentin Hale, Cathedral. The 6-3 sophomore receiver is headed for big-time status. He has seven touchdown receptions.

As far as teams, surprises include Leuzinger (4-0), Westchester (5-0), JSerra (5-0) and La Cañada (5-0). There's also signs of a City Section rebirth, with Narbonne knocking off Cathedral and Banning defeating Palos Verdes in rare instances of City teams beating quality Southern Section opponents.

