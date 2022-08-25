Sonatype Names Mitchell Johnson as Chief Product Development Officer

Company Bolsters Leadership with First-Ever CPDO Position

Fulton, Md., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, today announced that Mitchell Johnson has joined the company as its Chief Product Development Officer, overseeing product management, engineering, development, delivery and design. Mitchell will have a critical role in redefining how Sonatype delivers the industry’s leading software supply chain platform.



“We’re thrilled to have an engineer with Mitchell’s depth and breadth of experience leading our team,” said Alex Berry, President of Sonatype. “As we continue to expand our cloud offerings, Mitchell’s impressive record of scaling SaaS products makes him the perfect fit to elevate Sonatype and its Nexus platform even further.”



Mitchell comes to Sonatype from MAXEX, a centralized software platform for trading residential mortgages, where he was the Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, responsible for all aspects of product management, data, security and technology.



Prior to his role at MAXEX, Mitchell served as Chief Technology Officer for eVestment, a provider of institutional investment data, analytics and market intelligence for public and private markets. Mitchell led the engineering, product management, data, security and innovation of the high-growth SaaS and data business, and oversaw its purchase by Nasdaq in October 2017.



“We’re continuously evolving our products to meet the advancing needs of developers and engineering teams, oftentimes before they even recognize those needs,” added Berry. “Mitchell’s experience in leading product development teams will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our platform, enable developers and deliver leading-edge security, while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in software supply chain management.”



ABOUT SONATYPE

Sonatype is the software supply chain management company. We empower developers and security professionals with intelligent tools to innovate more securely at scale. Our platform addresses every element of an organization’s entire software development life cycle, including third-party open source code, first-party source code and containerized code. Sonatype identifies critical security vulnerabilities and code quality issues and reports results directly to developers when they can most effectively fix them. This helps organizations develop consistently high-quality, secure software which fully meets their business needs and those of their end-customers and partners. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100, and 15 million software developers already rely on our tools and guidance to help them deliver and maintain exceptional and secure software.

