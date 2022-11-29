Sonatype Names Finalists for 2022 Elevate Awards

Sonatype
·2 min read

16 Organizations Recognized for Driving Innovation and Delivering Remarkable Results Through Software Development Lifecycle

Fulton, Md., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, today announced the finalists of the 2022 Elevate Awards. The annual Elevate Awards celebrate leading organizations and teams that are bold innovators and fearless experimenters transforming software supply chain management.

“The Elevate Awards are an opportunity for organizations of all sizes to stand out and showcase their extraordinary work and successes in the software development lifecycle,” said David Rudolph, Chief Customer Officer at Sonatype. “No matter where they’re at in their software supply chain journey, these finalists are leading the charge in their exceptional use of software supply chain management to accelerate innovation and improve application security.”

This year’s finalists include: 

Fastest Time to Value Award

  • Commerzbank AG

  • KKB – KKB Kredi Kayıt Bürosu A.Ş. (Credit Bureau of Turkey)

  • U.S. federal agency

  • Vitality Group International

OSS Health & Fitness Award

  • ABN Amro Bank NV

  • KKB – KKB Kredi Kayıt Bürosu A.Ş. (Credit Bureau of Turkey)

  • Railinc

Silo-Bridger Award

  • 1-800 Contacts

  • BNP Paribas Bank Poland

  • Changi Airport Group (CAG)

  • Instinet

Software Supply Chain Impact Award

  • Alvaria, Inc.

  • Atruvia AG

  • EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG

  • Leading US-based global financial services technology provider

Tech Debt Destroyer Award

  • BMW of North America

  • KKB – KKB Kredi Kayıt Bürosu A.Ş. (Credit Bureau of Turkey)

  • Healthesystems

  • US-based asset tokenization platform

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 7 at Elevate 2022, Sonatype’s annual user conference. In addition to honoring Elevate Awards winners, this year’s free, virtual event will bring together practitioners, leaders, and industry experts from around the globe for educational sessions, breakout groups, peer to peer exchanges and 3 insightful keynotes about the changing landscape of software development and security.

Registration for Sonatype’s Elevate 2022 conference is free and open to all Sonatype customers and those who are interested in learning how to effectively manage their software supply chains across their organizations and at scale.

ABOUT SONATYPE
Sonatype is the software supply chain management company. We empower developers and security professionals with intelligent tools to innovate more securely at scale. Our platform addresses every element of an organization’s entire software development life cycle, including third-party open source code, first-party source code and containerized code. Sonatype identifies critical security vulnerabilities and code quality issues and reports results directly to developers when they can most effectively fix them. This helps organizations develop consistently high-quality, secure software which fully meets their business needs and those of their end-customers and partners. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100, and 15 million software developers already rely on our tools and guidance to help them deliver and maintain exceptional and secure software.

CONTACT: Nicole Lavella Sonatype nlavella@sonatype.com


