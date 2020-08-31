Sonam Kapoor Gives Shoutout to 'Luminous' Dimple Kapadia As She Watches 'Tenet' in Theatre

Sonam Kapoor has weighed in on one of the most awaited films of the summer, Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The Bollywood star, who is currently staying in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, took to Instagram to give a shoutout to Dimple Kapadia who plays a special role in the movie.

Sharing a still of Dimple Kapadia from the movie, Sonam wrote, "So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to the cinema, the big screen, and its magic. Nothing."

Check out here post here:

A few days back, Tom Cruise had surprised moviegoers at a London movie theatre after he arrived at the cinema hall to watch Nolan's Tenet. The actor, 58, had also shared a video of himself taking a car to see Nolan's Tenet in theaters. Cruise shared the video on his Twitter account on Tuesday, writing, "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it."

Tenet, from Warner Bros., is the first Hollywood tentpole to brave a theatrical release since the novel coronavirus brought cinemas worldwide to a screeching halt in March. The movie, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, centers on The Protagonist (Washington), who must find a way to stop Kenneth Branagh's Sator from starting World War III through time-bending moves. Tenet also features Elizabeth Debicki, Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.