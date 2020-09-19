Sonal Mansingh, Neeraj Shekhar give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): BJP MPs Sonal Mansingh and Neeraj Shekhar gave Zero Hour notices in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday.

While Mansingh gave the notice over the demand to provide support to artists facing a hard time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shekhar gave it demanding the inclusion of Bhojpuri in Schedule 8 of the Constitution.

There are currently 22 languages included in the Eighth Schedule.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is slated to end on October 1. (ANI)

