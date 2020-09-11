Sonakshi Sinha on 10 Years in Bollywood: Hard Work Sustained Me

Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday completed a decade in Bollywood, and she says she is grateful for every film and every experience -- good or bad.

"10 years and counting… I can't believe it's been 10 whole years since i first appeared on the silver screen. I remember being so unsure if this is really what i even wanted to do... but you know what erased all that doubt? The love I received from all of YOU," Sonakshi wrote on Instagram.

"Your love encouraged me, your criticism pushed me to do better. My hard work sustained me, and my respect for my work nudged me forward. My enthusiasm on set aided me, my hunger to learn propelled me. Here I am, 10 years down the line, so grateful for every film, every experience - good or bad, every person i have ever worked with! Thank you! Thank you to this industry, thank you to my audience, and thank you universe! This is just the beginning," she added.

The actress also shared a short clip of the roles she has played in her career.

Sonakshi, daughter of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, entered Bollywood with Salman Khan's "Dabangg", which released on September 10 in 2010.

After making a successful debut with "Dabangg", she went on to star in films like "Rowdy Rathore", "Lootera", "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", "Akira", "Noor", "Force 2", besides two sequels in the "Dabangg" series.

She will soon be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash.