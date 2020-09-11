Sona Mohapatra Tweets A List Of Suggestions On How To ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ The Right Way In Bollywood

After Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8, 2020, by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there were several actresses who in came support of her. They posted quotes with the hashtags, #SmashThePatriarchy and #JusticeForRhea. The quote used was the one that was written on Rhea’s t-shirt that she had sported on Tuesday during the interrogation process. It read, “Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy me and you.” Sona Mohapatra, the one of the most popular singers in the industry, who has always been vocal about issues happening in the country, has suggested a list of points about smashin’ the patriarchy the right way in Bollywood. Sona Mohapatra Reacts To Claims Of Badshah Buying Fake Views, Says 'I'd Call It Building An Empire Using Matchsticks'.

Sona Mohapatra has highlighted some of the key points in her tweets on ‘Smash The Patriarchy’. She has listed how important it is to value and treat actor and actresses equally, be it in terms of roles or pay. She has also pointed out how women directors should be trusted and also, Sona has thanked actress-turned-producer Anushka Sharma for backing women directors. While sharing these suggestions on Twitter, Sona wrote, “Lets do this the right way dear #Bollywood & #India cus the rest is mostly hot air.” Let’s take a look at them. Sona Mohapatra Slams Sonu Nigam For Defending #MeToo Accused Anu Malik and Claiming to Be in Possession of Marina Kuwar's Video.

So these are some of the points listed down by Sona Mohapatra to ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ in Bollywood in the right manner. Do you agree with the singer? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.