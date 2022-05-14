Son of NBA champion sets UIL Class 6A state track meet record in high jump

Jace Posey, the son of former NBA player James Posey, set the new UIL Class 6A state track meet record during the high jump championship on Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Jace, a junior at Houston Strake Jesuit, hit the mark of 7 feet and 4 1/4 inches to win the state title.

He beat Plano East’s Aiden Hayes, who hit 6 feet 8 inches.

Posey was nearly perfect, only missing one of his first 10 attempts. He cleared 6-10, 7-0, 7-1, 7-2 and 7-4.25 all in one try. But he couldn’t quite set the national record of 7 feet 5 inches.

Posey is a 3-star basketball player with offers from TCU, A&M and Vanderbilt.

His dad, James, played 13 seasons with seven teams and was one of the better 3-point shooters. James Posey was a two-time NBA champ with Miami (2006) and Boston (2008). He also won as an assistant coach with Cleveland (2016).