Son Heung-min's World Cup dream in doubt due to eye injury

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min dries the ball during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth - AFP

Son Heung-min's World Cup dream could be in tatters as he needs surgery on a fractured eye socket.

The South Korean suffered the injury during Tottenham's 2-1 Champions League win over Marseille on Wednesday and he will undergo surgery to stabilise the fracture.

Spurs did not put a timeframe on his return, but with South Korea playing Uruguay in the World Cup on November 24, the 30-year-old's participation is now in severe doubt.

A Spurs statement read: "We can confirm that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye

"The South Korea international suffered the injury during the first half of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League victory at Olympique Marseille.

"Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course."