Son Heung-min reveals thoughts on Tottenham record signing Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has hailed Dominic Solanke as a 'huge' and 'great' signing for the club.

Solanke's move to Spurs from Bournemouth was confirmed on Saturday, with the 26-year-old joining for a club-record £65m fee inclusive of add-ons.

After signing for the north Londoners in the morning, Solanke was then paraded to a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium prior to their 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich to end their pre-season preparations. After that friendly, Son was asked for his thoughts on Solanke.

"I think Dom is a huge signing for us," Son replied.

"He did a fantastic job at Bournemouth, scored 19 goals [in the 2023/24 season] I think, and I think it's a great signing for us.

"I haven't seen him in the training session because we had a game so I'm looking forward to playing with him and hope he can help our team."

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has been very open about his desire to bring in a new striker, and was also in the mood to discuss Solanke's arrival following their defeat to Bayern.

"He was obviously one I was very keen to get in," Postecoglou said. "It took a while to get it over the line but I think he will be a great fit for us in terms of the player he is and the point of his career where he is at. I think he will be a good fit. As I said, we are a bit light in that front third in terms of adding quality, not just to the squad but also to our team. He certainly does that. Pleased to get him on board and we have a week and a bit to work with him.

"We identified him because he has the attributes we are looking for in terms of our position. He gives us some things we probably have been missing in the last 12 months, particularly when Richarlison was out last year. When Richy played he was very effective for us, it was quite evident when he was out we didn't really have a player who can make the impact Dom can in the final third and just with his general play. So I think he will be a good fit for us."