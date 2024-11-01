Son Heung-min and Micky van de Ven injury latest as Tottenham provide update

(Getty Images)

Tottenham are set to be without Micky van de Ven until after the international break but could be boosted by the return of captain Son Heung-min ahead of the visit of Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Spurs advanced to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup by handing Manchester City their first defeat of the season on Wednesday, but the 2-1 win came at a cost as Van de Ven limped off in tears after suffering a hamstring injury.

The centre-back missed two months of last season with a hamstring problem but manager Ange Postecoglou said Van de Ven had only suffered a “strain” and was hopeful this latest injury was not as serious.

“He is disappointed obviously and was looking forward to the game,” Postecoglou said. “Certainly not a bad one like the last one. He will work hard and the international break is an extra two weeks so hopefully he does not miss much.”

Postecoglou also saw Cristian Romero go off as a precaution after picking up a knock, as well as Timo Werner, and both remain doubts ahead of the visit of fourth-placed Villa on Sunday.

Son has missed Tottenham’s last three games since experiencing “soreness” following the win over West Ham - having missed the previous three games before then too - but has returned to training and could be available.

"Micky is the main one,” Postecoglou said when asked for team news ahead of the Villa game. “He has strained a hamstring but it is not too serious. After the international break for him.

"The other one was] Romero and Werner but they still have a chance for the weekend. Sonny trained today and if he gets through tomorrow should be okay."

