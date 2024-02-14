Son Heung-min dislocates finger after ping pong row with South Korea team-mates

Son Heung-Min is back with Spurs following the Asain Cup - PA Wire/John Walton

Son Heung-min dislocated a finger after a row broke out in the South Korea squad on the eve of their shock Asian Cup exit.

Son suffered the injury during an argument over dinner before his country’s 2-0 semi-final defeat against Jordan. The row erupted after some of the younger members of the squad ate their meals quickly so that they could play ping pong.

Tottenham Hotspur star Son, who captains both his club and country, was unhappy with players leaving early, with mealtimes seen as an opportunity for team bonding.

Words were exchanged and an altercation broke out between the squad which Telegraph Sport has been told saw Son suffer an injury while trying to calm it down.

A source also told the Sun: “The row erupted from nowhere.

“A few of the younger players ate very quickly and left the rest of the squad to play ping pong. Son asked them to come back and sit down when some disrespectful things were said to him.

“Within seconds, the row spilled into the dining area and players were being pulled apart. Son badly injured his finger trying to calm everyone down.”

Son Heung-min injured while on Asian Cup duty with South Korea - Getty Images/Ismael Adnan Yaqoob

An official with the Korea Football Association (KFA) confirmed that the incident took place.

“It happened when some young players went up to play table tennis, and Son Heung-min and other older players took issue with it,” the official said. “The players exchanged a few words and Son hurt his finger in the process.”

Among the players Son was said to have taken issue with was Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in.

Son still played the next day, wearing a bandage on the middle finger on his right hand as South Korea were knocked out.

That was despite them being ranked 64 places above their opponents, who went on to lose the final 3-1 to hosts Qatar.

Son was still sporting the bandage when he returned to Spurs duty in the Premier League on Saturday, coming off the bench to set up their 96th-minute winner against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The victory moved Ange Postecoglou’s side up to fourth place in the table, one point ahead of Aston Villa.