Son Heung-min credits ‘hard work’ for building Harry Kane connection after four-goal demolition of Southampton

Son Heung-min’s fantastic four-goal haul for Tottenham took down Southampton on Sunday, with Harry Kane playing the role of provider for each.

Saints’ Danny Ings scored the first and last goals of the game, but in between it was largely the Son show with a real display of clinical finishing and clever movement, but after the game Son was keen to credit Kane for offering a supply line.

With the England international dropping deep to spin and play passes through, Son made the diagonal runs in off the left to race through and continually beat Alex McCarthy.

It doesn’t happen without dedication and understanding though, was the message from the front pair.

“It’s a big honour, [scoring] four goals but four amazing assists so [Kane] deserved Man of the Match today,” Son told BT Sport.

"We are working five seasons together so we know what we like and Harry is one of the best strikers.

"Normally when I pass, he scores amazing goals. We are working together and we work hard to have a good relationship on and off the pitch. We struggled a bit [in the first half] so the equaliser was important; second half it’s a shame to not score more than five.”

Kane, who scored Spurs’ fifth, agreed the attacking partnership was a product of many hours on the training pitch together and is looking forward to adding Gareth Bale to the line.

"We knew there’d be space in behind so we spoke about I drop and he runs. I didn’t even look for one, I just know he’s running behind. We’ve been building the relationship and it’s nice to see him get his first hat-trick.

“Everyone knows how good Bale is and I’m sure he’ll be excited to get out and play for Spurs. Hopefully, we can score five goals most games and continue the winning run.”

