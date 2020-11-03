Son of Guantanamo Bay detainee found about his father’s imprisonment on Google

"I found out about my father's case from Google when I was 12 or 13 years old. I read about his story on Wikipedia. My name is Jawad. I am the son of Ahmed Rabbani who is in Guantanamo Bay. I am 17 years old and I have never met my father, nor has he ever met me.” These were the words of Jawad Rabbani, son of Ahmed Rabbani, who is imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay.

"I was born five or six months after my father went to prison," he said. “When I was younger, I would never tell my friends who my father was or where he was. I used to say he was dead. When we first spoke to him, he said he was in prison. I asked him, ‘Why are you in prison? Only bad people go to prison’ at which he laughed.”

Ahmed Rabbani is on hunger strike after all his appeals were unsuccessful. In a letter to Independent Urdu, Mr. Rabbani wrote that since "release from this prison is not possible in this life; I wish to be released from this prison through death."

"The Americans are afraid that I shall starve to death, so they force-feed me every day, and this is no less than torture," he further wrote in the letter.

Five thousand dollar deal in the Musharraf era

According to official US Department of Defence documents published in the New York Times, Rabbani is a member of Al-Qaeda and a threat to US national security. According to these documents, Muhammad Ahmad Rabbani, a Pakistani citizen born in Saudi Arabia, has admitted to being an Al-Qaeda facilitator, and has admitted to working directly for Al-Qaeda's senior strategist Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

According to the Department's findings, Rabbani poses a "high risk" to US interests and should be kept in custody.

Clive Stafford, founder of the UK-based human rights organisation Reprieve, and who is fighting a legal case for Ahmed Rabbani, told Independent Urdu that Rabbani had no links to Al-Qaeda or any other terrorist organisation, and that these confessions had been obtained from him through torture.

According to a report by the US Senate Intelligence Committee, Ahmed Rabbani was subjected to “Enhanced Interrogation”, which amounts to torture.

Stafford says Pakistani authorities extradited Rabbani having misidentified him as terrorist Hassan Gul, to the United States in exchange for USD 5,000. He was then taken to Kabul's Bagram prison.

What is odd is that Hassan Gul himself was arrested in 2004 and held with Rabbani in the same Bagram prison, and was released by the Americans after three years captivity. According to Stafford, Hassan Gul resumed his terrorist activities and was killed in a drone strike in Waziristan in 2012.

