Son of former Fort Worth police chief killed in line of duty in Philadelphia Saturday

James Hartley
·2 min read
Fort Worth Police Department

The son of a former Fort Worth police chief who was himself a police officer was shot and killed while working at a university in Philadelphia Saturday night, according to news releases from Fort Worth police and Temple University.

Christopher Fitzgerald, son of former Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald, was killed while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect at Temple University, according to the news releases. Joel Fitzgerald served as the leader of the Fort Worth Police Department until 2019, when he was fired. He currently works as police chief of Colorado’s Regional Transport District.

Christopher Fitzgerald was taken to Temple University Hospital after he was shot, where he died, according to Temple University.

“There are simply no words that can make sense of this tragedy,” Jason Wingard, president of the university, said in the news release. “It tears at our sense of community and safety. We all mourn this unspeakable loss.”

Fitzgerald’s identity was released by the Fort Worth police department Sunday afternoon.

The suspect in the shooting fled the Temple University area after the shooting and was being pursued by both the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple University police, according the the university. The university later said an 18-year-old suspect was arrested.

Police used Fitzgerald’s handcuffs to arrest the suspect, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA.

Fort Worth police said in a news release that Fitzgerald’s “memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and in the community he served. Fitzgerald had served with the Temple University police since October 2021, according to the university.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fellow officers during this difficult time and we extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by this senseless act of violence,” Fort Worth police said. “We honor Officer Fitzgerald’s selfless service and dedication to protecting and serving the public.”

The university is offering counseling services to anybody in its community who may need them.

“This loss comes at a time when gun violence continues its horrific impact on our city and our country,” Wingard said. “Philadelphia and the nation are dealing with an unprecedented epidemic of violence, and the tragedy that took place tonight is a gut-wrenching reminder of our police officers’ daily bravery and sacrifices to protect our students, faculty, staff and community.”

