Son of former B.C. MLA Judi Tyabji sought on outstanding warrants for sex offences

Police in Powell River are looking for the public's help in their search for Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, who is wanted on outstanding warrants for charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Tyabji-Sandana is the son of Judi Tyabji, a former B.C. MLA who was the youngest person to serve in that role when she was elected in 1991.

The charges date back to 2016 in Powell River, according to police, and were sworn in court in July, 2020.

According to a police statement, Powell River RCMP have made contact with Tyabji-Sandana's local family, who are aware of the outstanding warrants but don't know where he is.

RCMP More

in 2018, Tyabji-Sandana pleaded guilty to attempting to possess acetyl fentanyl, which is a less potent version of fentanyl.

He was given a conditional sentence of two years, less a day.

Powell River RCMP ask anyone who has information about his whereabouts to contact them at (604) 485-6255 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.