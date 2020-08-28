Take Your Son To Work Day: Eric Trump Hangs Out At FEMA Meeting, No One Says Why

Donald Trump’s middle son, Eric, hung out awkwardly Thursday during the president’s meeting with officials of the Federal Emergency Management Agency — and no one revealed what he was doing there.

The officials discussed Hurricane Laura’s path of death and destruction as it barreled across Louisiana Thursday and headed toward Texas.

Eric Trump stood near the door during the meeting, according to reporters. He was not introduced, nor did he say anything. He’s an officer in his father’s company, the Trump Organization, and has no known emergency management experience, no role in the White House and no experience in politics other than to praise his dad.

A sleepy-looking president, for his part, bizarrely followed up a comment from a FEMA official about hurricane-related “injuries and deaths” by enthusiastically praising Vice President Mike Pence, who sat next to him, for his speech the previous night at the Republican National Convention.

“I just wanted to say Mike did a fantastic job last night,” Trump suddenly announced to FEMA officials. “I think you deserve the honor of making your statement right now. You made a big statement last night, let’s make a smaller one now,” he added inexplicably. (Check out the video above.)

The White House has not responded to requests to comment about Eric Trump’s mysterious presence.

Why was Eric Trump in #HurricaneLaura briefing at FEMA? We have asked the WH (you can see him in this video under the EXIT sign at the end). pic.twitter.com/SmHNZ7b7pI — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 27, 2020

Looks like independent businessman Eric Trump doesn't even know why he was at FEMA today. pic.twitter.com/7h9oqqumqH — The Recount (@therecount) August 27, 2020

It’s “Bring Your Son to Work Day”. For some reason, Eric Trump (who works for the Trump Organization, and has nothing to do with the White House) attends President’s FEMA briefing on the hurricane. pic.twitter.com/oegCJVOKvq — Mike Sington...

