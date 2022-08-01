Son calls 911, says he shot his father ‘too many times,’ Florida cops say

A 21-year-old man called 911 and told the dispatcher that he shot his father “too many times,” according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

Kyle Raemisch, who lived with his father in Winter Haven, shot the 52-year-old in the garage just after 10 a.m. on July 31, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Raemisch then called 911 to report the shooting.

When dispatchers asked him where he had shot his father, he replied, “In the head,” according to the release. When asked why, Raemisch told them it was “because of the money.”

He told police that he felt he had “been held hostage for far too long,” the release says. Dispatchers then asked how many times he had shot the victim and he said, “Too many times.”

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of Raemisch’s father.

Winter Haven is about 45 miles southwest of Orlando.

Deputies said they found 14 shell casings on the floor of the garage and one in front of the garage door.

The victim was found lying on his side with gunshot wounds “throughout his body,” the release says. A door and a surfboard behind the victim’s body also had bullet holes.

A neighbor told deputies that they heard someone shooting a gun in the garage of the home and then saw the victim lying dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Raemisch on a charge of first-degree murder and took him to the Polk County Jail. An attorney for Raemisch was not listed.

“Kyle’s going to prison for a very long time for murdering a family member,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a video posted on Facebook.

