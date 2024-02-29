Son of Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson released from ICU after he was hit by vehicle

The 4-year-old son of Toronto Blue Jays reliver Erik Swanson is out of pediatric intensive care unit of a Florida hospital days after he was struck by a vehicle.

Erik Swanson's wife, Madison Swanson, posted an update on Toby Swanson on her Instagram story on Wednesday night, thanking people for the "huge amount of love and support over the last few days."

"The most important update is that Toby is out of the PICU, and we are continuing to take it day by day. God is so good, and we are so blessed," she wrote. "We are so grateful for the speedy first responders to the accident, to the pedestrians that helped as we waited the next step, and to the AMAZING staff at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Someone has truly been watching over my little man."

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Erik Swanson (50) delivers pitch in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins during game two of the Wildcard series for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Target Field.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced on Tuesday Toby Swanson was struck by a car in Clearwater, Florida, near the Blue Jays' Spring Training home in Dunedin. The child was airlifted to a hospital after the incident.

“Thanks to the incredible work from Clearwater first responders, Toby is on the road to recovery and is surrounded by his family,” Schneider said in a statement obtained by MLB.com. “Our love, support and prayers are with Erik, Madison, Toby and the entire Swanson family. Out of respect for Erik and his family, we’re not going to comment further on this.”

Erik Swanson "will be away from the team for a while" as his child recovers from the injuries, something Schneider said is a must.

"We’re going to continue to be there for them. Baseball is secondary when you’re talking about family and life. We’re going to support him," Schneider said.

Swanson was traded to Toronto from the Seattle Mariners in November 2022. Last season, he played in 69 games, finishing with a 4-2 record, with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66⅔ innings pitched. The Blue Jays begin the 2024 regular season on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 28.

