We Tried Hanacure, The (Kind of Creepy) Mask A-Listers Are Obsessed With

Imagine if all the serums, creams, and treatments in your medicine cabinet could be bottled up into a single, all-powerful anti-aging product—dream scenario, right? Well, that's essentially the claim behind Hanacure, a new at-home facial from South Korea that's so popular, people can barely get their hands on it.

The all-in-one treatment is designed to address multiple signs of aging—from wrinkles to hyper-pigmentation to loss of elasticity—with the hope of paring down skin routines of women everywhere.

One look at their addictive Instagram testimonial page makes it clear that the #HanacureEffect is the real deal. Here’s everything you need to know about K-Beauty’s newest darling.

What Is It?

To put it simply, the All-In-One Facial is a gel mask. Inspired by the Lotus flower, a symbol or rebirth and purity in Asian culture, its founders set out to develop a product that had similar renewing and rejuvenating effects. After developing it for three years, Hanacure launched in January of 2018, promising to be more effective and more efficient than other skincare systems. All you need to do is use it once a week for four weeks to see visible, age-reversing results.

How Does it Work?



So how can it address multiple skin concerns at once in just 30 minutes? It’s all thanks to a patented technology. It is a two-step system, compromised of a lifting serum and a gelling solution. When they are mixed together pre-application, they create what is called the purifying compound. This compound is made up of a powerful blend of peptides and botanical extracts that help soothe irritation, brighten, and moisturize. As it is applied, the carbon dioxide in the air fuses into it, forming Hanacure’s state of the art CO2 OctoLift technology. This makes the formula solidify onto skin, creating an intense tightening effect while also absorbing all the grime and toxins out of pores.

Is It Really Worth The Hype?

Well, the product has managed to sell out every month since its debut, and it's also amassed tons of loyal followers—from celebrities to models to regular women. Even though taking a selfie with it on is seriously freaky-looking, A-listers can’t get enough of it:

So We Tried It

Between the Kardashians' endorsement and scrolling through the before and afters (continuously wondering how it could really be the same person in the photos), I knew I had to try Hanacure out for myself. When it finally arrived in the mail, the package included four sets of the two-step solution, plus a small brush for application.

Once I thoroughly washed and dried my face, it was time to mix up the formula. I peeled back the foil on the gelling solution package (making sure I didn’t take it all the way off) then poured in the lifting serum. After, I re-covered the solution with the foil and vigorously shook the container for twenty seconds. I then slathered an even layer all over my face, neck, and hands (avoiding my eyes and lips) with the little brush.











The gel consistency went on clear, and after I was done, I looked more or less like a glazed donut—shiny and glistening. Per the instructions, I was warned that within 10 minutes of applying it I’d experience a tingling and pulling sensation.

Sure enough, the formula started to firm up on my skin. While I knew there would be tightening, I hadn’t expected this much intensity from an at-home mask. It literally froze my entire face in place, making it next to impossible to talk, let alone finish my Sunday night glass of vino.

My husband, typically unfazed by my beauty experiments, watched in horror as I slowly transformed into one of the Stone Men on Game of Thrones. My complexion even began to crack like Grayscale was taking over my body. Despite looking more hideous than I had ever looked in my life, I couldn’t stop checking myself out in the mirror: I was absolutely fascinated by what was happening to my skin.

After what seemed like forever (read: just the 30 minutes recommended for the mask to do its work) my wait was over. I went back to the bathroom and slowly washed the gel mask off, enjoying immensely the ability to move my face again. It wasn't painful and it pulled off easily.

So is it worth the $110 price tag? Absolutely. When I looked at my reflection post-treatment, my complexion had seriously never looked better: My cheeks and jaw firmer, my skin tone more even, my texture softer, and I had a lit-from-within glow that you typically can’t get from an at-home treatment. (If you're not entirely convinced, there's a $29 starter kit you can test out before you commit.) It’s safe to say I’ve joined the Hanacure bandwagon for good—I just wish I had discovered it sooner.

