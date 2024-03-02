'Sometimes you need to win that way' - Everitt

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt was pleased to pick up a 19-15 win at home to Ospreys but was left frustrated by elements of the display.

"I'm just happy that we got another win," he said. "Wins are so important at this point to stay in touch with the guys at the top. Obviously, the performance we are not happy with."

The visitors closed to within a point, having trailed 16-3 at the interval, before Ben Healey slotted over his fourth penalty late in the game to make sure Edinburgh nudge up to fourth place in the URC table.

"We trained that defensive play at the end all week," explained Everitt. "If the guys prepare well, you're able to get the ball and the score in your favour at the end of the game. Happy we got the result.

"It was tough in the conditions but we did get our opportunities and it was a lot more slippery in the first half. I think the wind dried it up a bit in the second half.

"The line break of Matt Currie, we managed to finish that off and get a good try. I think when your set-piece, your maul isn't functioning as it should, that's where our problem is, we had three opportunities to get over from a maul. We just couldn't get it over and credit to Ospreys for stopping it.

"We knew the Ospreys first choice front row was going to be formidable, we saw what they did to Ulster a couple of weeks ago. I think it was just a matter of time before fatigue set in. I thought Boan [Venter] and Javan [Sebastian] when he came on for WP Nel did really well.

"Those were very important penalties for us and it was about converting those penalties into points and that's what we're doing at the moment.

"Ben Healy did very well and sometimes you need to win that way and in the conditions.

"There was a lot of effort again, you won't see Edinburgh boys walking around the field and being sluggish, it's something we pride ourselves on. We want to be a resilient team which we showed in the scoreboard by getting the win."