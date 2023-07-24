Something's Suspicious About The Celebrity-Packed Strip Mall Sushi Spot You're Seeing Everywhere

MEGA - Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and former bestie Jordyn Woods' recent dinner outing was the reunion heard around the world. And sure, fine, we're dying to know the deets of their rekindled friendship, but where they were spotted matters too.

Those infamous paparazzi photos caught the Kylie Skin founder and Woods outside of Sushi Park. Now if you're sitting there wondering, wtf is Sushi Park? Then you're likely not as deep into gossip culture™️ as some (read: me), because the unassuming West Hollywood haunt is often frequented by celebrities. And that generic (but still somehow memorable) metal balcony railing seems to show up in paparazzi pics all the time.

What Is Sushi Park?

The $400-per-person strip mall omakase hotspot (yep, you read that right) has garnered something of a reputation for its clientele. The restaurant has pulled in A-listers like Elon Musk (on a date with Amber Heard, we might add), Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and the list goes on. Even Jenner's big sis Kendall was recently spotted dining with her new boyfriend Bad Bunny.

As the sign outside warns, the Sunset Strip sushi bar offers no takeout, no trendy sushi, no salad or veggies, no California or spicy tuna rolls, no teriyaki, and no tempura. And while the per-head cost is, steep, according to a Twitter user, you can skip the high-priced omakase for cheaper à la carte options.

"It’s lit, also you can do a la carte and sit at tables to opt out of the expensive omakase pricing," they wrote on Twitter.

Though that doesn't necessarily have everyone sold: "For the price of that place you might as well buy a plane ticket to Japan and have sushi there," one person wrote, while another added, "A place to get good sushi and papped without having to call paparazzi."

Of course, that's also part of the appeal...the celeb crowd.

"If those walls could talk," a third Twitter use wrote. While a quick Google search reveals a slew of reviews from popular travel and food sites, Sushi Park itself does not seem to boast a website of its own. Ah, how elusive and predictable.

And while it might be the destination where Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods officially (or at least, publicly) waved the white flag on their longstanding feud, according to The Infatuation, "the quality of sushi no longer matches the hype, or the high price point." Ouch.

Hey, at least you have a 98 percent chance of running into Harry Styles or Queen B.

