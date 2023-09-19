Something was dragged into lake behind missing woman’s home, Texas sheriff says

The search for a missing woman has turned into a possible murder investigation after a Texas deputy found “what is believed to be a blood stain” inside of her home, authorities said.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to Sheryl Ann Siddall’s home at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, after family members reported her missing, according to a news release. They said they last talked with her on Sept. 12, and now the 57-year-old woman wasn’t answering phone calls.

When the deputy got to her home, a 52-year-old parolee greeted him and consented to a search of the house, authorities said.

“As the deputy entered the kitchen, he found what is believed to be a blood stain on the plywood floor,” according to the release. “Suspecting that foul play may be involved, the deputy immediately backed out of the room and called for investigators.”

During a search behind Siddall’s home, investigators said they found evidence that suggested something was dragged into the lake that borders her backyard.

A Texas game warden searched Horseshoe Lake using a sonar system on his boat, deputies said, but he did not find any other evidence. Investigators plan to search the property with cadaver dogs Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The man inside the home told authorities he is buying the home from Siddall, according to the release. He also said Siddall told him she was going to visit her sister in Oklahoma.

Siddall’s cellphone was last pinged near her home, deputies said, and her car and purse were both found at the home along with other personal possessions.

The man was arrested and booked into the Liberty County Jail on a charge of felon in possession of firearms, according to the release. Other charges may be pending.

An investigation is ongoing.

Horseshoe Lake is about 70 miles northeast of Houston.

