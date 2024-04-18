Something blue: British kits for Paris 2024 stripped back and traditional

Team GB athletes (left) and ParalympicsGB athletes model their Paris 2024 kits. Photograph: Adidas/TeamGB and ParalympicsGB

Blue is the colour for British athletes competing at this summer’s Paris Olympics and Paralympics with the official kit featuring a stripped back design – and a traditional union jack.

While the Tokyo 2020 design was a mixture of red, white and blue, the 2024 edition is largely a dark navy blue kit, with red and white trim.

Related: ‘The picture did no justice’: US athletes retreat from criticism of ‘hoo haa’ uniform

Adidas, which unveiled the kits in Paris on Wednesday, said the aim was to create a “design DNA that celebrates the unique aspects of Great Britain, while encapsulating the fire of passion that burns within every athlete”.

The addition of the Union Jack flag should also avoid the extraordinary storm recreated around the new England men’s football kit, which led to two-time Olympic javelin medallist Fatima Whitbread claiming she was “absolutely disgusted”. Team GB said that the flag would appear on the sleeve or back of the kit, depending on the outfit.

The new design was welcomed by Tom Daley, who said: “Heading into my fifth Olympics, I can genuinely say that nothing compares to competing in my Team GB kit, knowing that all the training I’ve done is gearing towards hopefully winning a medal for my country. This new kit totally sums up that special feeling and I cannot wait to wear it in Paris this summer.”

ParalympicsGB athlete Livvy Breen, agreed, adding: “It’s always an exciting day when the ParalympicsGB kit is revealed for the first time – and this year is no different. I love the new kit, especially the pops of colour and what they represent – it feels really fresh. I think all the athletes wearing it this summer will feel a real sense of passion as they compete in such a pinnacle sporting event.”