‘Something big is happening’: the Iranians risking everything to protest

Jedidajah Otte
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Lex van Lieshout/EPA</span>
The internet has been shut off in parts of Iran and access to platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram blocked after seven days of protest in cities across Iran.

The uprisings were sparked on 16 September by the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the morality police for wearing her hijab in an “improper” way. Iranian state television has said 17 people have died, though the number could be higher.

Here, five Iranians share their experiences of the past few days, and tell us what they make of this latest protest movement.

‘Men and women are protesting together this time’

“I don’t dare to go out and join the protests as they are killing people, but my friends are joining and tell me all about it. I don’t know whether this is the best way to achieve freedom and peace – although I think that they may improve safety for women. Previous protests consisted mainly of men but this one is very different. Women started it and men are by their side. When the police force women to wear their hijab, men fight against the police. Most protesters are young, but older people support them too.

“In Iran, women and girls have no rights, and this protest is about that. Here, two female witnesses in court count as much as one male. If a woman wants to visit her parents without her husband’s permission, he can sue her. I cannot take my son to another city without my ex-husband’s approval.

“At school, I was punished often for not hiding my hair completely or for laughing too loudly. These protests are the sound of all these years. I think the younger generations cannot tolerate these humiliations any more.”
Farah, 37, a mother from Shiraz, southern Iran

‘People attend protests with their mothers’

“I participated in protests at my university. Today, 100 basijis [a paramilitary volunteer militia] entered the university and arrested some students. My friend was arrested and he has to appear in court. He said he will protest again, even if this means he will be killed. This is how we are living. We don’t know whether we will see our friends again. I’m afraid of losing mine.

“As social media is blocked now, people just gather and see what happens. It is both us men and women in the streets, but I think the women are far more brave. They take their hijabs off and protest.

“My mother texted me and begged me to participate, but I joined the protests without telling my family. Since last night, many people are afraid of leaving the house, the streets are dangerous and unpredictable. It is many young people protesting, but it is older people too. Some go to protests with their mothers.

“I’m studying hard to obtain a scholarship and so I can afford to leave for another country. Everyone I know wants to do the same. Even some of the basijis want to go! People don’t want to stay here.”
Sobhan, 19, a student from Tehran

‘There are lots of people fighting in the streets’

“Yazd is a small religious city and the number of protesters over the past few days was outnumbered by security forces. The government is using force to break people up, they beat them and even shoot them.

“I haven’t joined the protests yet as I am afraid. But in the coming days I may go outside. There are lots of people fighting in the streets, especially brave women and girls. The Islamic regime oppressed them for decades, but they are out there and fighting for their rights. I know lots of women who want to throw away their hijabs, I have a sister and female friends who feel this way. This is a women’s revolution.

“My parents are also in favour of the protests, but they fear speaking up, like lots of other people.”
Amin, 29, from Yazd, central Iran

‘The older generations want change too’

“I’m very angry and disappointed. I’m a simple man and only want to provide for my family and keep them safe and happy. The government has made that impossible. They have ruined everything, the economy, export, import, culture. I have a teenage boy and he wants to live freely, use social media, wear the clothes he wants to, but he can’t.

“There is no mobile network and internet in the streets now. I have seen police brutality against peaceful rallies for days. They use teargas and electric shockers, and they have killed people, young and old, men and women. The people want freedom of information, freedom to choose their destiny.

“The leaders of the Islamic Republic believe in using any force necessary to preserve their authority, they use Islam as a weapon. I work in advertising, it is my job to know my people and my society, and I believe the Iranian people don’t want [Iran’s supreme leader] Khamenei, the mullahs’ regime, or any sign of religious rules being forced upon their lives by government. Young people in Iran are trying every couple of years to send this message to government, peacefully, but they are jailed, tortured and killed.

“The older generations want change too, but they worry about their children and have seen previous uprisings fail. People of my country are tired. They are sick of the Islamic Republic, whether they are in Tehran, Kashan or Qom [Iran’s most conservative city].”
Farbod, 44, works in advertising, from Tehran

‘This uprising has united people across ethnic lines that used to divide us’

“I’m from Kurdistan, the same province Mahsa Amini was from. This uprising is definitely very different. The new generation is fearless, they fight back, bare-handedly, despite being at risk of losing their lives. Older generations are becoming empowered by the courage of the youngsters and this has brought some sort of unity between different ethnic groups.

“During the 2019 protests, there was no unity between Iranian Arabs, Turks, Kurds and so on. This time, people chant slogans such as ‘From Tabriz to Sanandaj, from Tehran to Mashhad.’

“People in my home province are Sunni, a marginalised community under the regime, but religious and culturally nostalgic. The elderly people in my social circle are happy about these protests. On Monday, everyone in my home town closed their shops, out of respect for this girl.

“The number of young atheists has risen dramatically, but today’s conservatives in Iran are not the same as they were 10 years ago either. Previously, Iranians scarred by the losses of eight years of war against Iraq wanted to preserve internal stability at all costs. This sentiment has totally changed, even in holy cities like Mashhad [a place of religious pilgrimage], where prostitution is now rife because of the dire economic conditions.

“Celebrities are joining in now, who previously backed up the government but realised something big is happening, which is a huge deal. These protests are purposeful, and they are spreading to conservative areas. People have lost all trust in the government.”
Somi, 38, from Sanandaj in Kurdistan province, currently living in Australia

Some names have been changed.

