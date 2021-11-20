‘I have something to add’: Boise school board chooses trustee to fill vacant spot

The Boise School District’s board on Friday selected its new trustee, who will fill a spot left vacant by a resignation last month.

The Board of Trustees chose Steve Schmidt to replace former Trustee Alicia Estey. Schmidt, an engineer who has two boys in school in the district, was selected out of nine total applicants and three finalists. Each finalist was interviewed Friday.

Candidates talked about what they thought they could bring to the board and what kinds of interactions they have had with the school district. They also answered questions about pandemic protocols, diversity, equity and inclusion.

During his interview, Schmidt said he will bring a level-headed approach to the issues the board is dealing with, as well as the ability to listen to multiple viewpoints and communicate clearly.

“I feel like I have something to add,” he said in an interview after he was selected. “I have something to bring to the board and to contribute. And so I’m looking forward to doing that, however I can.”

Schmidt acknowledged that he’d be entering his term at a difficult time for school boards. Across the country, board meetings have become a flashpoint for often heated debates over mask mandates and COVID-19 protocols. The Boise School District has a mask mandate in place.

“As far as being in a difficult situation, handling difficult people with differing opinions or views, I don’t have a problem with that. That’s something I do regularly in my job,” he said. “But this seems very politically charged right now for something that should just be focused on what’s in the best interest for our kids.”

He said he’ll use data and science to make decisions on what will keep students safe in the classroom, and will listen to the experts and gather as much information as possible when looking at the issues before him.

”My focus is on helping the district do the right thing for the kids,” he said.

Schmidt said there wasn’t one specific issue that drove him to apply. Rather, he was drawn to serve the community he has lived in for nearly 20 years.

Most of the other applicants for the open position had similarly identified themselves as parents.

One application, however, came from a student at Boise High School. Lizzy Duke-Moe, a senior, told the Statesman that she wanted the board to listen to youth voices and felt she could bring a unique perspective as someone who is in school every day, talking with other students, teachers and administrators.

Board President Dave Wagers said Friday that her application “definitely piqued our interest” and that the board was interested in looking for ways to include students.

Becca Savransky covers education for the Idaho Statesman in partnership with Report for America. The position is partly funded through community support. Click here to donate.