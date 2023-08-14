Somerset town council declares housing crisis – and blames Londoners

The national media was blamed for contributing to Frome’s popularity as it encouraged more Londoners to move to the area - Helen Hotson/Alamy Stock Photo

Frome council in Somerset has declared a housing crisis, with Londoners moving out of the capital blamed for putting pressure on the market.

The town council made the announcement last week after the average rent rose to £1,499 – around 50pc of the average salary.

Led by Councillor Polly Lamb, the independent council voted on August 9 to adopt the official policy, after it was found that more than 600 households were registered on a home-finder tool in the area.

The national media was blamed for making the town “high-profile” and contributing to its popularity as it encouraged more Londoners to move to the area.

The town council lacks the powers to take much meaningful action to combat the crisis, but will encourage the county council to improve access to affordable housing.

The vote followed a meeting in July hosted by the Frome Area Community Land Trust, where locals heard of a family with a disabled child waiting for more than four years for housing and a pensioner living in their family’s shed to avoid high rents.

Cllr Lamb, who is also a director of Fair Housing For Frome, a non-profit, said developers were focusing on building large family homes for those moving into the area from elsewhere, meaning those reliant on social housing were missing out.

Commercial developers continue to “gnaw round the edges of the town,” she told the BBC, but the area needs “social housing, urgently”, she said.

Frome becomes the third place in the country to declare a formal housing crisis, after South Hams in Devon and Leicester.

Direct train services taking less than two hours connect Frome to the capital, making commuting a couple of times a week possible.

House prices in the South West climbed rapidly during the pandemic. House prices in the region have since risen 1pc over the last calendar year and the average cost of a home in north east Somerset is £427,000, nearly £150,000 more than the national average, according to property platform Twindig.

The price increases have pushed some councils to take drastic action against second home owners, including in South Hams, where council tax has been doubled on the holiday properties.

Somerset County Council said the whole country was suffering due to a lack of affordable housing.

Cllr Federica Smith-Roberts said: “We need to reassure communities that well-built, ecologically sensitive new homes will help their communities to thrive and ultimately we need to have government support for building social housing,”

Lianna Denwood, 23, from Frome, said she had seen a large increase in Londoners moving down to the South West and blamed newspaper reports of its desirability for the influx.

She added: “My partner is an example. He was living in London and got pushed out due to the price increase on his property, which was £1,000 extra a month.

“It’s a huge rise. Because of it being a desirable place, with the stories about it, that has increased the number of people moving from London and large cities.”

