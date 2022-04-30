Somerset thrash champions Warwickshire to claim first win of season

PA Sport Staff
·5 min read

Somerset are up and running in the LV= Insurance County Championship after defeating champions Warwickshire by an innings and 82 runs inside three days at Taunton.

Tom Abell’s side, who began the season with three straight defeats, quickly took Warwickshire’s last first-innings wicket in the morning session to secure a lead of 249 and then bowled the visitors out for 167 second time around.

Jack Brooks led the way with four for 44 but it was a hugely impressive collective effort, with all five bowlers used getting among the wickets and maintaining pressure on the batters.

Harry Brook fell narrowly short of a maiden career double century before lunch on day three as Yorkshire edged towards victory over Kent at Headingley.

Brook, Division One’s second-leading run-scorer behind Kent opener Ben Compton, continued his superb form by advancing from 131 overnight to 194 and taking his tally of runs to 512 in five innings this summer as Yorkshire piled up 571 in reply to Kent’s 291.

Kent impressively resisted to close on 118 for two from 50 overs – Compton unbeaten on 67 – giving them hope they can avoid a third defeat in four games.

Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire &ndash; Day Two &ndash; LV= Insurance County Championship &ndash; Trent Bridge
Harry Brook fell six runs short of a double century for Yorkshire (Simon Marper/PA)

Nick Gubbins scored two centuries in a County Championship match for the first time in his career as Hampshire set Lancashire 351 to win at the Ageas Bowl.

Gubbins followed his crucial 101 not out in the first innings with an effortless 130 to give Hampshire a hefty lead on a pitch which had previously benefited the bowlers.

Hampshire were eventually bowled out for 344, with the visitors reaching nine without loss by the close.

Hampshire v Lancashire &ndash; LV= Insurance County Championship &ndash; Day One &ndash; The Ageas Bowl
Hampshire’s Nick Gubbins scored centuries in both innings against Lancashire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Essex pair Paul Walter and Matt Critchley staged a belligerent rearguard action to frustrate Northamptonshire’s hopes of claiming victory at Chelmsford.

The fourth-wicket pair came together at 58 for three shortly before tea and were still there at stumps, having put on 91 valuable runs as Essex fought to save the match.

Essex, eventually dismissed in their first innings for 193 with Ben Sanderson finishing with four for 32, were asked to follow on by Northamptonshire and by the close were 149 for three, requiring another 48 to make the visitors bat again.

Chris Dent scored a superb double century and batted all day to frustrate leaders Surrey and usher Gloucestershire towards safety in Bristol.

Gloucestershire v Worcestershire &ndash; Bob Willis Trophy &ndash; Day One &ndash; Bristol County Ground
Gloucestershire’s Chris Dent scored a double century (Nick Potts/PA)

Responding to Surrey’s imposing first-innings 603, Gloucestershire reached the close on 443 for two, thanks in large part to Dent’s defiant knock of 207 not out – an innings spanning eight hours so far.

The Bristolian shared a record-breaking opening stand of 296 with Marcus Harris (124) and then staged an unbroken third-wicket alliance of 147 with Miles Hammond, his fellow left-hander finishing undefeated on 75.

Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire completed a third win in four matches with a day to spare despite Ed Barnard’s heroic 163 not out for Worcestershire.

Ben Duckett, who has a century and four fifties from his last five innings, top scored with 78 as Nottinghamshire overhauled a target of 233 to win by five wickets.

Worcestershire had been bowled out for 339 in their second innings, with four wickets each for England’s Stuart Broad and last season’s leading Championship wicket-taker, Luke Fletcher.

Ben Mike was left stranded on 99 as his thrilling counter-attacking innings failed to save Leicestershire from a 10-wicket loss to Middlesex at Lord’s.

Mike’s efforts took the visitors to 272 and ensured Middlesex, who were a bowler light due to an injury to Tom Helm, had to bat again. However, their target of 52 proved little problem for openers Mark Stoneman and Sam Robson.

Nottinghamshire v Durham &ndash; Bob Willis Trophy &ndash; Day Three &ndash; Trent Bridge
Sean Dickson scored a century for Durham (Mike Egerton/PA)

An unbroken opening stand of 169 between Alex Lees (50) and Sean Dickson (110) gave Durham an excellent chance of saving their match against Sussex at Hove after they had conceded a first-innings deficit of 315.

Earlier, Sussex had continued to dominate as overseas stars Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan put on 154 for the sixth wicket.

Pujara scored 203, his second double century in three matches, while Rizwan found his form on his home debut with an innings of 79 as Sussex piled on 538.

Australia v England &ndash; 2021/22 Ashes Series &ndash; Fifth Test &ndash; Day Two &ndash; Blundstone Arena
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne scored 130 for Glamorgan (Darren England via AAP)

Derbyshire’s Shan Masood fell agonisingly short of a runs record on the third day against Glamorgan at Derby.

The Pakistan opener was out for 42, failing by three to beat the most first-class runs in April set by Nick Compton who scored 715 for Somerset in 2012.

Marnus Labuschagne had earlier scored 130 from 199 balls out of Glamorgan’s 387 with Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal taking five for 82.

Derbyshire wiped out the slender deficit of 19 and with Wayne Madsen cruising to an unbeaten 58, they closed on 170 for two, a lead of 151.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McDavid outshines Crosby as Oilers surge past Penguins 5-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Five strides. That's all it took for Connor McDavid to race by two Pittsburgh Penguins and deliver a magnificent goal in what is becoming another masterpiece of a season for the Edmonton star. A fourth scoring title is in the offing for McDavid. Perhaps a deep playoff run for the surging Oilers too. The postseason is far murkier for the player McDavid replaced as the face of the NHL. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins are reeling, the latest setback a 5-1 loss to McDavid and Edmont

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.