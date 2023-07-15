Somerset shake off nearly men tag to scoop T20 Blast glory

Lewis Gregory's lifts the trophy thanks, in part, to his brilliant captaincy - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

For Somerset, the wonder of the catch was rivalled only by relief. As Tom Kohler-Cadmore dived at full stretch to his left to pluck Daniel Sams’s slash out of the air, it marked the end of Somerset’s 18-year wait to lift the T20 Blast.

The Boston Red Sox’s 86-year wait to lift a World Series was blamed on the Curse of the Bambino, with Babe Ruth purportedly putting a curse on the club when he was sold. Since 2005, Somerset fans might have resorted to similar explanations for why — barring a low-key triumph in the 2019 One-Day Cup — silverware eluded them.

In the years since, Somerset have lost four T20 Blast finals and been runners-up in five County Championships. For their considerable, and vociferous, travelling support at Edgbaston, such agonies only made Kohler-Cadmore’s catch a moment to savour even more. Their delight might have been even greater as they vanquished Essex, who pipped them in the 2019 Championship and even the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020.

Somerset’s inaugural Blast came under the leadership of Graeme Smith, the lauded South Africa Test captain. This encore could partly be attributed to captaincy every bit as admirable. Defending a middling score of 145 against Essex, Lewis Gregory recognised — just as he had in the semi-final against Surrey — the need to take wickets with the new ball.

Unperturbed by Essex racing to 27 without loss within their opening two overs, Gregory continued to trust in Craig Overton and Matt Henry, his stellar new-ball pair. His reward was Henry transforming the complexion of the game in seven balls. First, Henry was indebted to Kasey Aldridge’s fine catch at cover point. Then, he had only his own brilliance to thank: a magnificent leg cutter uprooted Michael Pepper’s off stump, and then a delivery that darted the other way after pitching trapped Dan Lawrence lbw. In damp conditions, Henry embraced the approach that has made him a menacing new ball bowler in Test cricket for New Zealand.

When Henry, this time at mid on, jumped to catch Robin Das’s lofted drive off Overton, Essex were 44 for four after 4.4 overs: a number that had the feel of a curse. Only, this time, it wasn’t aimed at Somerset.

Essex’s recovery, largely through Australian Daniel Sams, led Gregory to show more creative captaincy. No matter an inviting leg-side boundary, Gregory trusted leg spinner Ish Sodhi against left-hander Paul Walter. The batsman duly unfurled a slog-sweep; Sodhi was too quick for him. Showing the eternal value of wrist spin — especially when it is quicker and turns the ball both ways — in T20, Sodhi then clean bowled Shane Snater and Aaron Beard too. And so Sams faced needing to engineer 29 runs for the final wicket in 2.4 overs; he got 12 of them in two blows before, in Henry’s final over, succumbing to Kohler-Cadmore.

The nature of the Blast, with each side playing 14 group games and then needing to win three knockout matches, means the best team does not always win. Yet this is emphatically not a charge that can be levelled at the 2023 champions. Somerset won a remarkable 15 out of 17 games in the tournament; Essex, by contrast, won just 10 of their 17.

“Everyone sees Somerset as the nearly men, it’s harder each time you come back,” said Gregory, highlighting the side’s aggression in the field. “We’ve bowled teams out 70 percent of the time, which helps no end.”

No side in any T20 season has ever taken more wickets than Somerset this year: 151 across their 17 games. The tally includes 39 — nearly 2.5 wickets a game — in the first six overs, with Overton and Henry routinely bowling at least five of these between them.

Much of their success has been underpinned by Tom Banton, Will Smeed and Kohler-Cadmore, their power-packed top three. Yet with neither passing 20 in the final, and faring little better in their semi-final against Surrey, Somerset had to find a different way to win. Sean Dickson, in his first season at Somerset after moving from Durham, followed up his undefeated 30 in the semi-final with 53. On a wicket rendered slow by the showers, Dickson found the pace of the pitch, and the right tempo to play, like no one else: only two other men passed 30 all day.

The upshot was a spectacle that did not always answer the broader questions about how the T20 Blast fits into the saturated cricket calendar. Yet the Blast’s idiosyncrasies — of which Finals Day is one — are a cherished part of its appeal.

As it vies for a role in the smorgasbord of T20 leagues — competing in the summer months with Major League Cricket, and moved to earlier in the season by the Hundred — the very fact that the Blast is not a franchise competition, but consists of clubs who play all three formats of the game, is at the heart of the tournament. Somerset’s joy attested to as much. And so while the original T20 competition has never been more embattled, its identity has also never been more distinct.

Given their recent history and continued production of high-quality cricketers, Somerset’s triumph will be a popular one. England fans in need of Ashes cheer might also recall what else happened the last summer that Somerset won the T20 Blast.

