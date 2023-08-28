Somerset recycling collection days to change temporarily

Somerset Council's 16 recycling centres will be open as usual over the bank holiday weekend

Recycling collections are set to change temporarily this week because of the bank holiday, a council says.

People have been reminded by Somerset Council that recycling, refuse and garden collections will happen a day later than usual.

Residents have been urge to flatten or crush their rubbish and recycling so an extra day's waste does not take up too much more space.

Collection days will return to normal next week, the council said.

To get the schedule back to normal, crews will be working on Saturday to collect bins that ordinarily get emptied on Friday.

The council's 16 recycling centres will be open as usual at the weekend from 09:00 until 16:00 BST.

On bank holiday Monday, centres will be open from 09:00 until 18:00 BST.

