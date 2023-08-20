Somerset Pianist Nurry Lee organises Bath concert for MND

An international concert pianist is set to play a concert raising money for Motor Neurons Disease (MND).

South Korean and British musician Nurry Lee played her first concerto at nine years old, and won a scholarship to study at Wells Cathedral School in Somerset.

She decided to organise a fundraiser at The Bath Guildhall, after her father was diagnosed with MND.

Ms Lee said she is excited to play for a cause that is close to her heart.

"At the time, I didn't really know a lot about the illness, but now I know it's a really terrible terminal illness," she said.

"I haven't been in Bath for a long time now so I wanted to put on a concert to celebrate coming home and for a good cause that is really close to my heart.

"I was in Wells for seven years and I've got so many fond memories but I mainly remember the countryside, my friends, the city and the school, so it's nice to be back."

Ms Lee said she will play mainly classical pieces at the concert including Music by Polish composer Frédéric Chopin and Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

"I'll also be playing a piece called Three Passions For a Tortured Planet, by a contemporary composer called Bryan Field.

"His music is just amazing and I think it will be the second time it has ever be played in the UK."

She added: "So many businesses and places in Bath have come together and sponsor the concert.

"Bridgemead Care Home have also been incredible. I played there last week to announce the concert and they donated so much to the MND association."

The concert, sponsored by Windsor Hill Mortgages and Bath Piano Shop, will raise money for the Motor Neurons Disease Association and takes place on Sunday at 19:30 BST.

