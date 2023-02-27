Somerset green space granted protection for 150 years

Areas of green space near a town have been granted protection for 150 years.

Somerset West and Taunton Council has been working on purchasing Fox's Field near Tonedale Mill and fields between Wellington and neighbouring village Rockwell Green since January 2021.

Wellington Town Council now has a 150-year lease, allowing the green space to be managed more locally and in keeping with the wishes of local residents.

Councillor Mike Rigby said he is "delighted" for the community.

The purchase of the green space of around 62.5 acres was made with funds from the community infrastructure levy.

Mr Rigby said: "There is so much positivity from the people of Wellington and I look forward to seeing the area flourish over the coming years and supporting Wellington Town Council… on this exciting opportunity."

The district council's initial vision is for much of the land to be turned into a community farm.

The existing allotments are to be extended and new sports pitches being provided immediately to the west of Wellington Sports Centre, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Services (LDRS).

The western edge of the site, near Rockwell Green Primary School, will be left as a community park and conservation area.

Existing footpaths will be upgraded to encourage more walking and cycling to the town centre, the sports facilities and the Tonedale Mill area.

'Significant moment'

Fox's Field, which can be accessed from Burchills Hill, will eventually include a forest garden, wildflower meadow and natural wetlands.

The Tonedale Mill area, including Fox's Field and the neighbouring Tone Works site, have been the subject of two failed bids to the government's levelling up fund, but further funding opportunities to regenerate the area (including a possible third round bid) are currently being explored.

Councillor Mark Lithgow, chairman of Wellington Town Council and the current mayor, said this is a "significant moment" for the people of Wellington and the town council.

"We will be working directly with the community to ensure that they have a say in how the land is used... it is a real opportunity to enhance the lives of the [local] people...," he added.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk