Two people who work at a Miami courthouse have COVID-19. Here’s who needs to self-monitor

Wednesday, self-monitoring notices issued from the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building after two people who work there tested positive for COVID-19.

For those who have been in the building, at 1351 NW 12th St. in Miami, here’s what you need to know.

When the ill people waere there over the last two weeks: One person was there Monday, Sept. 14 through Thursday, Sept. 17 and Monday, Sept. 21 through Friday. The second person was there Monday.

Where were they in the building: One person was in Room 712, the Seventh Floor Administrative Office of the Courts area and, from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 17, a first floor table near security staff at the Northwest 12th Street exit.

The person who was there Monday was in Courtroom 4-3 and on floor Nos. 1, 6, 7, and 9.

If you were around these people: You need to self-monitor for 14 days. That means taking your temperature twice a day and watching for temperature over 100.4 degrees (a fever), cough, shortness of breath; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; losing ability to taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea.

It also means staying away from elderly folks or people with underlying conditions.

