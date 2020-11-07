When someone willingly joins BJP, Kamal Nath calls it horse-trading: MP CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress leader Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that when leaders of other parties willingly join the BJP, he calls it horse-trading.

"Congress, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh accuse BJP of horse-trading. But BJP didn't go to anyone, Congress leader joined BJP. When Kamal Nath does this, he calls it management but when someone willingly joins BJP, it's horse-trading?" Shivraj told media.

He said, "Even today, Kamal Nath is calling up MLAs of BJP. If someone does politics of horse-trading, it is Kamal Nath. He has brought dirt to the politics of Madhya Pradesh."

"He may try as much he wants but BJP MLAs will not go anywhere. Our people work for principles and ideologies," the Madhya Pradesh CM added.

Kamal Nath on Friday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was "engaging in horse-trading again" as the party realised it is "going to suffer a massive defeat" in the assembly bypolls in the state.

"Voters in Madhya Pradesh whole-heartedly voted for the truth in the recently concluded by-elections for the 28 seats. The BJP has realised that they are going to suffer a massive defeat so they are engaging in horse-trading yet again," Nath alleged.

He claimed that many independent MLAs had been approached by the BJP.

"The BJP has forgotten the people and has resorted to bargaining again. Independent MLAs have been approached by the BJP. The people of Madhya Pradesh will not accept this government," he added.

The result of Madhya Pradesh by-polls will be declared on November 10 along with the results of assembly polls in Bihar. (ANI)