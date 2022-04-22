Someone Turned an NSX Into a Lamborghini Diablo Replica

Photo credit: eBay Motors



The Acura NSX and Lamborghini Diablo are both mid-engined Nineties icons. Other than that, and the loose definition of the term "supercar," they share almost nothing. That did not stop fellow Nineties icon and homerun enthusiast Jose Canseco, who at some point in the past 23 years decided that he would rather have an NSX that looks like a Diablo than an actual Diablo. This is the result.

"Replica" is the wrong word here, because the goal does not seem to actually be replicating a Diablo. It is not quite a custom NSX either, as this is clearly designed to be confused with a rare Diablo GT. Instead, this is probably best defined as a creation, like the one Dr. Frankenstein built. By giving a slightly more disposable and significantly more reliable car the body of a Diablo, our heroic Bash Brother commissioned a car that allowed him to drive around looking like he's in a Diablo without worrying about whether or not it has the turning radius to operate in a normal city.

According to the eBay Motors listing, the work was done by the builder behind a kit car called the Vaydor. If you recognize the name, that's the Infiniti G35 built for Jared Leto's version of the Joker in the first Suicide Squad movie. While the cabin is unconvincing, the exterior certainly looks much more like a Diablo GT than a kit car based on a Fiero or MR2 could.

The car has been sold twice since Canseco first owned it. If you want to be the fourth owner of a car that is certainly not a Lamborghini but is optimistically listed as a "Lamborghini Diablo GT and Acura NSX supercar," the car has a surprisingly extensive maintenance history and a buy-it-now price of $175,000.

