Someone sent Aaron Rodgers a bust of 'Nicolas Cage,' and it's on display in Packers QB's locker

Aaron Rodgers met with reporters Tuesday at Lambeau Field and had a new locker trinket to show off — a bust of actor Nicolas Cage. Because of course.

"It's Nic Cage!" Rodgers proclaimed when a reporter questioned who the likeness was supposed to be. "Somebody sent this to me yesterday with no message."

This ... feels like some kind of trap.

Packers fans will no doubt remember that Rodgers showed up to training camp in July with an outfit paying homage to one of Cage's most famous characters as the hero of "Con Air."

Rodgers said the bust fairly represented Cage as he appears in his new movie, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," in which the actor portrays himself. The reporters were less convinced.

The reigning MVP showed up as Nick Cage in Con Air 😭 @AaronRodgers12



(📸 @packers) pic.twitter.com/dpL709lgXp — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 26, 2022

