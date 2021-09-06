Someone Paid $72,500 For The Weirdest Piece Of Elvis Memorabilia Ever

One of Elvis Presley’s most iconic jumpsuits sold for more than a million dollars over the weekend.

But something quite a bit stranger also went for big bucks.

A jar of The King’s hair, with “extensive documentation” to prove it’s no faux fur, fetched $72,500, Kruse GWS Auctions said in a news release.

Elvis Hair (Photo: Kruse GWS Auctions)

The auctioneer described someone’s newly acquired treasure:

“This collection of hair was saved from haircuts given to Elvis Presley by his personal barber Homer Gilleland over the years and represents the largest, and most well documented collection of Elvis’ hair in the world. This isnt a lock of hair that you typically find, but is a massive, baseball sized specimen which has not been offered for sale in nearly 20 years.”

Whoever won the auction might even feel like they got a bargain: The hair last sold in 2002 for $115,120.

Grooming was apparently a big deal at this weekend’s auction as The King’s Schick electric razor sold for $3,000.

Other auction highlights include the jumpsuit, worn for his landmark performances at Madison Square Garden in 1972, which sold for a record $1,012,500 as well as a racing helmet worn in the film “Viva Las Vegas” ($23,750), his “Frankie & Johnny” tuxedo tailcoat ($75,000), his personal and stage-worn boots ($28,750), sheet music from his ’68 Comeback Special ($15,000) and custom eagle belt ($25,000).

