Someone in North Carolina won $1 million in the Powerball — check your tickets

A lucky somebody won $1 million in North Carolina and lottery officials are urging players to check their tickets.

The Powerball ticket was purchased at the Ingles on U.S. 64 East in Hayesville for the Monday, Aug. 15 drawing, according to an Aug. 16 North Carolina Education Lottery news release.

The $2 ticket matched all five white ball numbers to win $1 million, according to lottery officials. It was the largest prize won nationally, lottery officials said.

Last night, two #NCLottery players won big playing #Powerball! One winner in #WinstonSalem bought a ticket through Online Play and won $100,000! Another winner won $1,000,000 with a ticket sold at @InglesAdvantage on Hwy 64 E in #Hayesville. Congratulations to the lucky winners! pic.twitter.com/rdts5F14wC — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) August 16, 2022

The odds of matching the numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million, according to the lottery.

The winner of the $1 million has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, according to lottery officials.

Hayesville is about 215 miles west of Charlotte.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

