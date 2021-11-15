Someone’s much richer after buying a winning lottery ticket in SC. Check your pockets

A $100,000 winning lottery ticket was sold at a Midlands area convenience store, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

A winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased in Sumter, lottery officials said Monday in a news release.

The winning numbers — 2, 3, 17, 30, 34, and Power-Up: 2 — were drawn Friday.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Corner convenience store at 1063 Manning Road. That’s near the intersection of Pocalla Road and South Guignard Drive.

The ticket buyer did not get the Powered-Up option, which could have doubled the prize to $200,000, according to the release.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 501,942-to-1, according to the release.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

Quick Corner will receive a commission of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket when it is turned into lottery officials.

In addition to the six-figure jackpot, lottery officials said more than 4,400 ticket holders will win prizes — ranging from $1 to $100,000 — following the Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.