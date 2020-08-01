Someone Made a CV for Iconic Babu Rao from 'Hera Pheri' and Paresh Rawal Loves it

You don’t need to be a Bollywood buff to know actor Paresh Rawal’s iconic character Babu Rao from the film Hera Pheri. A fan of the film has done something which perhaps none of us would have imagined.

A Twitter user named Abhash, who came across the CV for Babu Rao, shared it on the microblogging site. Soon the post went viral across the platform. So apt was the CV that even the OG Babu Rao Paresh Rawal could not resist from sharing it.

The resume has been made in the usual format with a focus on strengths, skills etc.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Retweeting the image the Hera Pheri actor wrote, "Ha ha hA Thanks Abhas for Babu Bhaiya s Aadhar Card !(sic)"

Ha ha hA Thanks Abhas for Babu Bhaiya s Aadhar Card ! https://t.co/07MAN2p7Hw — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 30, 2020

Since being shared online netizens too have not been able to keep calm since and have been sharing all kinds of funny reactions in the comments. Some people have also lauded the actor for playing the role the way he did.

A person who seems to have loved the dialogues of the film said, "Lagta hai kisi dusre ki kholi mein aa gaya.. sota reh sota reh.. Ye Mandir mera hai.. chaila ye agarbatti bhi mera hai.. Thank u so much sir for doing this movie, no one would have done this better.. And giving us this opportunity to share these dialogues with our frndz & family, (sic)."

Story continues

Take a look at some other reactions:

Chote Paresh rawal ji baburao pic.twitter.com/6ICWrMMOMa — Gagan Sharma (@GaganSh95477739) July 31, 2020

Sir you acted very well and cute you look.. love you for what you are.... — Hinz (@Hinz78452924) July 31, 2020

Love you Babu bhai so much in movies. Why did you go to a political side? Dirty games — Swapan Burman (@swapan_burman) July 30, 2020

Sir you are so grateful 🙏 acter to all people,s to smile every time — @Danishali (@Danisha54049330) July 30, 2020

Hera Pheri hit the theatres in the year 2000 and has achieved cult status in the meme world ever since.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the comedy film stars Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles.