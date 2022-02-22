Someone on Love Is Blind proposed to Natalie before Shayne

Photo credit: Netflix

Love Is Blind has been full of twists and surprises, from the couples who didn't get included in the final cut to the reason behind the hilarious gold cups. Now, the creator has revealed Natalie was actually proposed to before Shayne.

29-year-old Natalie is engaged to real estate agent Shayne, 32, after the pair hit it off during the pod section of the experiment. Despite Shaina trying her best to split the pair up, fans actually think they're one of the strongest couples so far.

Which might be why you'll be shocked to hear Natalie actually had a connection with someone else in the pods, who popped the question to her early on. Show creator Chris Coelen told Metro.co.uk, "There were people who you see on the show who were really significantly interested in other people.

"There was another guy who – very, very early on – was really interested in Natalie and basically proposed to her. It was very out of the blue but he just felt like he knew, and she was like, 'This is just weird'."

He continued, "She didn’t have any deep feelings for him but he had developed very significant feelings for her. Anyway, she said no and he left, and that was that."

Wow. Could you even imagine how different that could've been?

The Love Is Blind season 2 finale drops on Wednesday [23rd February], when we'll finally get to see which of the remaining couples say 'I do' at the altar.





