Someone Imagined Iconic Scenes from 'Hera Pheri' as Keyboard Keys and They are Hilariously Accurate

Hera Pheri is for the ages. The popular Bollywood movie starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the lead came out 20 years ago and was followed up with the hilarious Phir Hera Pheri back in 2006. Since then the two movies have attained cult status in India and are a favourite in the meme community.

"Jor jor se bolke sabko scheme bata de."

"Inke haath mein sone ka katora dedo phir bhi ye bheek maangenge."

"Paisa laya?"

"50 rupya kaat overacting ka."

"Tu ja yaha se, ye scheme tere liye hai hi nahi."

These and the evergreen dialogues mouthed by Babu Rao, Raju, Shyam have since turned into meme templates that fit into any given trend on the day. Such is the craze around the comedy movie, there are viral parody pages to give you the much-needed Daily Hera Pheri Memes. While a CV made by a Twitter user on Babu Rao has its own fanbase.

And now, a fan of the comedy gold has imagined the movie scenes and the iconic dialogues as your keyboard keys. Don't get the drift?

Here you go:

Recently, a Phir Hera Pheri fan decided to mix the worlds of the movie and Bear Grylls' show 'Into the Wild' by imagining Akshay Kumar and Grylls discussing the "scheme" scene but in the wild.

The viral video was edited and uploaded by video creator Arh Raj Edits and raked in thousands of views and likes since its upload across platforms.