Can someone please explain the fuss over Timothée Chalamet?

(AFP via Getty Images)

I should fancy Wes Anderson’s new flick The French Dispatch given it’s about journalism (all journos adore films about journalism. It makes us feel important). Alas, a Cannes promo photo has put me off. In it, Anderson — who must have been en route to Henley Regatta — stands beside power stance Tilda Swinton, her electric blue get-up strongly hinting another Star Trek reboot is currently underway. Meanwhile an insufferably zany Bill Murray pairs two watches with a shirt of two patterns and hiking shoes. He looks like the human incarnation of a third-rate stag do. None of these people can have been invited to the same event.

Causing me the most consternation is Timothée Chalamet, who appears to have dressed for, I dunno, a hangover? This is at Cannes, the most prestigious film festival in the world.

Timothee Chalamet and Tilda Swinton (AP)

It’s not that I especially care about dress codes. Part of it is that I just don’t get the Chalamet thing. I mean, sure, I understand a certain appeal for teenage girls — he has the same dweeby facial hair as the fanciable boys their age. But other than that..? There’s the attention-grabbing style, with Twitter this week overjoyed by the gold — or was it silver? — suit.

But can you tell I’m shrugging? Clearly the bafflingly pubescent star has a very good stylist and, if you believe that he does it all himself, now would be a good time for me to tell you I have some authentic Chalamet-penned love letters with your name on them, and I’m happy to let them go for the right price.

Granted, his acting’s impressive and he has a hell of a filmography (he should add to it with a remake of 13 Going On 30 — he could play both parts). But all those who can’t decide if they fancy him or want to mother him? Spare me. Ah, you say, but you’re much less successful, worse dressed, uglier. He’s in Cannes and you’re at a desk, you jaded hack. Fair. I suppose someone did once favourably compare our hair but — oh. Yes, that’s it, I recall. His isn’t going grey. It’s not that Timmy’s not OK; I’m just getting old. Crack on, kiddo.

Story continues

Who was best dressed at Cannes this year? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More

Podcast: TfL fares are going up by how much?

Talking Point: Would taxing sugar and salt transform our diets?

The Evening Standard political cartoon by Christian Adams