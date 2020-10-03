How someone with Donald Trump's medical profile might fare with COVID-19

Men who share U.S. President Donald Trump's age and weight profile face a higher risk of developing severe disease from COVID-19, say Canadian doctors, who outlined what they're watching for in the days to come.

Trump, who announced early Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania, tested positive for COVID-19, "remains fatigued," his doctor said Friday afternoon. He was later taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., where he's expected to stay for a few days.

More commonly reported symptoms in adults include a new or worsening cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, a temperature of 38 C or higher, chills, fatigue or weakness, muscle or body aches, loss of smell or taste, a headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting and feeling very unwell, according to the federal government's coronavirus symptoms web page.

There's a wide spectrum of symptoms, including none at all.

Trump is 74, and older age is a strong risk factor for serious complications from COVID-19. More than 205,000 people in the U.S. who contracted the disease have died, but most people recover.

Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious disease specialist at Trillium Health Partners in Toronto, said being over 70 years of age is a risk factor.

"I really want to see what happens to [Trump] over the course of the next two weeks or so because he could potentially get very ill from this, and of course that's something we don't want," Chakrabarti said on CBC News Network. "It's important for him to remain in isolation and be under good observation."

The federal government's web page said risk increases with each decade, especially over 60 years of age.

Alberta's government highlighted signs and symptoms to watch for in people over 65.

People living with chronic medical conditions, such as heart and kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, dementia, stroke and obesity, are also at risk of more severe disease outcomes. But it doesn't mean everyone with those attributes will have a severe consequence, doctors say.

Need for precautions applies to all

Chakrabarti said Trump's case shows how anyone can be prone to the disease.

"That's why it's so important for all of us to do things that we are doing right here in Canada, things like physical distancing, the mask-wearing and washing our hands. It's important whether you are the president of the United States or just a guy sitting on your patio at home."

Dr. David Banach, an infectious disease physician at the University of Connecticut's health system who is not involved in Trump's care, said doctors will likely check the president often for difficulty breathing, coughing and other symptoms.

Dr. Matthew Oughton, an attending physician in the infectious disease division at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital, said if someone's symptoms develop to the point where they feel very unwell and need to seek medical care, X-rays and other tests may be done.

"Especially if the person has several risk factors, you'd want to do some investigations early on," Oughton said. These include blood tests of certain markers of inflammation and chest X-rays if someone exhibits symptoms. Pneumonia can often appear on X-rays.

