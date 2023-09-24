Someone in California won over $5 million in Powerball drawing. Where was ticket sold?

A winning Powerball ticket sold in California fell just short of the top prize but still scored $5.4 million, lottery officials reported.

Nobody won the $750 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Sept. 23, but one lucky California player got five correct numbers, only missing the Powerball number, the California Lottery said.

The winning ticket was sold at Thirst Quencher Liquor on North Glenoaks Boulevard in Burbank, officials said. Nearly 200,000 other tickets won lesser amounts in California.

Players in Florida and New York also hit five winning numbers with no Powerball, Powerball officials said.

The Powerball jackpot is estimated to reach $785 million for the drawing Monday, Sept. 25, California lottery officials said.

The Saturday jackpot was the eighth largest in Powerball history and the third largest in 2023, which saw a winning $1 billion ticket sold in California in July, KTLA reported.

That jackpot has not yet been claimed.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Couple thanks ‘manifestation’ for big Powerball win in Maryland. ‘Took me by surprise’

Snack craving led dad of 3 to ‘dream’ lottery ticket. Wife ‘almost knocked him over’

Lottery player didn’t think he had any luck — until big Powerball win. ‘Can’t be right’