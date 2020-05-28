Someone Buys This 4-in-1 Multitasking Foundation Every 60 Seconds

While some may have let their old standby foundation collect dust at the bottom of a makeup bag during the past few months of working from home and social distancing, others are adapting beauty routines to a new normal and rethinking their previously beloved products. If you’re ready to upgrade your foundation (or simply want an excuse to start wearing it after a brief hiatus), we know just the one to get you excited about the prospect of applying makeup once again.

From celebrity makeup artist Jane Iredale’s eponymous natural beauty line, the Pure Pressed Base Mineral Foundation is a best-selling product with a slew of fans, if the more than 1,500 customer reviews listed on Nordstrom are any indication. Even Emma Watson has shared her praises for the brand, which prioritizes skincare just as much as it does beauty.

The lightweight foundation has been Jane Iredale’s best-selling product since the brand launched it in 1997, and now someone buys it every 60 seconds (yes, really). Designed to offer the benefits of foundation, powder, concealer, and sunscreen, it provides a sheer, semi-matte finish for all skin types in one handy product. It’s water-resistant, making it ideal for humid summers or sweaty activities, and with SPF 20, it’s recommended as effective broad spectrum sun protection against UVA and UVB rays by The Skin Cancer Foundation.

The vegan, cruelty-free foundation doesn’t include any synthetic preservatives or fragrances and is also free of parabens, oils, and talc. Instead, it’s made of natural minerals and calls on antioxidants like pine bark and pomegranate extracts to protect against free radicals.

In addition to its natural ingredients and skincare-forward formula, the foundation is also more sustainable than your average beauty product. You can buy a reusable compact to refill as needed with the mineral foundation, which is sold separately. Choose from 17 available shades on Nordstrom and buy your perfect match.

Over 1,500 shoppers have written reviews of the best seller, noting that it offers a natural look without clogging pores. One called it the “best powder foundation I have ever tried,” adding that it delivers great coverage but doesn’t feel cakey.

“It goes on smoothly, evenly, and weightlessly,” wrote another customer who’s been using the foundation for years.

To buy: $44; nordstrom.com.