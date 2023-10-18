Someone Already Crashed an S650 Mustang GT at the Drag Strip

@atl.is / TikTok

Ford Mustang drivers have a reputation for losing control and totaling their cars. This new TikTok video—showing a brand new S650-generation Mustang GT losing control at the drag strip—is only going to reinforce that reputation.

The new Mustang GT can produce a healthy 486 hp from the fourth-generation Coyote V-8 engine when equipped with the optional Active Valve Dual Exhaust. That is plenty of power to get the car down the drag strip in a hurry. However, with great power comes great responsibility. The driver is responsible for keeping the Mustang on the road, and in this case failed miserably.

The good news is that at least this driver took the new Mustang to a legitimate drag strip and didn’t try this in the middle of Main Street. The bad news is the driver ran out of talent before the end of the quarter mile.

And talk about adding insult to injury. First, the Mustang GT clearly loses the race to what appears to be a modified Cadillac CTS-V. And then, for reasons unknown, the Mustang snaps to the right and launches through the guardrail, over a grass median, and into a chain-link fence. RIP S650 Mustang GT.

There is no word on the condition of the driver. Hopefully no one suffered any physical injuries. However, the financial pain is going to be significant. As a result of the crash the airbags deployed, the rear window is shattered, the front suspension is destroyed, and the rear-passenger side of the car is crushed. The car appears to be a total loss. And unless there was some sort of track insurance policy in place, the driver is going to eat the entire cost.

You Might Also Like