Someone Allegedly Shot At Denise Richards, Husband Aaron Phypers In Road Rage Incident

Actor Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were driving in Los Angeles on Monday when another driver reportedly shot at their vehicle in an alleged road rage incident.

Neither Richards nor Phypers, who was driving, was injured, Richards’ publicist Jill Fritzo told CBS, which confirmed the news after it was first reported by TMZ.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards at American Humane's 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards in 2018.

Phypers was taking Richards to Popsicle Studio LA, where the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was filming a project. He was having trouble finding the studio when a driver behind them started yelling. Phypers allowed the vehicle to pass, but the driver whipped out a gun and opened fire, hitting the rear of the truck, Fritzo said.

TMZ published a photo showing a bullet hole in the vehicle.

A source on the set where Richards was filming told People that the actor was “shaken up” by what happened but was a trouper and worked the whole day. The source also told People that Richards and Phypers didn’t file a police report.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost. However, an LAPD spokesperson told People that the department had no information on the incident.

