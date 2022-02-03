‘Somebody, Somewhere’ Renewed for Second Season at HBO

HBO comedy series “Somebody Somewhere” starring Bridget Everett has been renewed for a second season three weeks before its Season 1 finale, the network said Thursday.

Everett is also an executive producer on the series, which was co-created and executive produced by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, writers on HBO’s “High Maintenance.”



“Bridget Everett brings such warmth to the screen,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement, “It’s been an absolute joy to see audiences share a sense of belonging with this ensemble. We’re delighted to have Hannah and Paul remind us all where we come from in another season of ‘Somebody Somewhere’.”

The logline: “The series follows Sam (played by Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.”

Season 1 stars Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy, and Mike Hagerty. Recurring cast includes Murray Hill, Jon Hudson Odom, Heidi Johanningmeier and Jane Brody.

“Somebody, Somewhere” is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss for Mighty Mint, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions, Patricia Breen, and Tyler Romary; produced by Shuli Harel. The series is written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Patricia Breen, and directed by Jay Duplass and Robert Cohen.